Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 67 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .539.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 107th and he is 11th in slugging.
- Robert has recorded a hit in 42 of 67 games this year (62.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (29.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23.9% of his games in 2023 (16 of 67), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.3% of his games this year, Robert has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (46.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (17.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.254
|AVG
|.273
|.311
|OBP
|.329
|.541
|SLG
|.538
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|20
|38/8
|K/BB
|43/7
|1
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, 0.9 per game).
- Woo (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.