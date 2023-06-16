The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Dodgers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .248 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and eight walks.

In 52.9% of his 51 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 29.4% of his games in 2023 (15 of 51), and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.3% of his games this season, Burger has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (21.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (47.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 21 .311 AVG .173 .357 OBP .222 .756 SLG .427 17 XBH 9 11 HR 5 27 RBI 9 26/6 K/BB 33/2 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings