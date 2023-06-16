On Friday, Gavin Sheets (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Read More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .220.

Sheets has gotten a hit in 26 of 51 games this season (51.0%), including four multi-hit games (7.8%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (13.7%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

Sheets has an RBI in 12 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .200 AVG .239 .275 OBP .325 .329 SLG .437 3 XBH 6 3 HR 4 13 RBI 9 16/8 K/BB 12/9 0 SB 0

