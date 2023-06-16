Elvis Andrus -- batting .167 with a double and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .196 with five doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 51.1% of his 47 games this season, with at least two hits in 12.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 14.9% of his games this year, Andrus has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 games this year (21.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .250 AVG .151 .333 OBP .229 .306 SLG .198 4 XBH 2 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 15/9 K/BB 17/6 4 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings