The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
  • Swanson is batting .318 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 59.7% of his 67 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Swanson has driven home a run in 20 games this season (29.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 35.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 34
.303 AVG .223
.370 OBP .336
.439 SLG .354
11 XBH 10
3 HR 3
20 RBI 9
32/14 K/BB 38/21
1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Irvin (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up a 7.85 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .316 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.