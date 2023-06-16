In the series opener on Friday, June 16, Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (43-25) face off against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (31-37). The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs -105 moneyline odds. The total is 7.5 runs for this game.

Cubs vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Cole Irvin - BAL (1-2, 7.85 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (1-2, 3.09 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Cubs' game against the Orioles but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cubs (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to defeat the Orioles with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 26 out of the 34 games, or 76.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have a 26-8 record (winning 76.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles played five of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Cubs have come away with 14 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.