How to Watch the Cubs vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 74 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Chicago is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 302 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Cubs rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Hendricks (1-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing one hit.
- He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.
- Hendricks has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his four chances this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|John Brebbia
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|L 13-3
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|John Brebbia
|6/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 11-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luis Ortiz
|6/14/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-6
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/15/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cole Irvin
|6/17/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Gibson
|6/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Dean Kremer
|6/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Rich Hill
|6/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Rich Hill
