At +8000 as of June 18, the Indianapolis Colts aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis compiled a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.

A total of seven Colts games last season went over the point total.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Colts won just two games at home and twice on the road.

As favorites last season Indianapolis picked up only one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

Jonathan Taylor ran for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns in 11 games last year.

In the passing game, Taylor scored zero touchdowns, with 28 receptions for 143 yards.

In the passing game, Michael Pittman Jr. scored four TDs, hauling in 99 balls for 925 yards (57.8 per game).

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Zaire Franklin recorded 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3000 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +5000 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +12500 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

