Women's Bett1open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there are nine matches scheduled for the Bett1open qualifying qualification, highlighted by No. 57-ranked Peyton Stearns matching up with No. 193 Maria Timofeeva.
Check out the latest odds for the entire Bett1open field at BetMGM.
Bett1open Info
- Tournament: Bett1open
- Rounds: Qualifying round, Qualifying round
- Date: June 17
- TV Channel:
- Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Who will win the Bett1open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Katie Volynets vs. Susan Bandecchi
|Qualification
|4:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Ella Seidel vs. Laura Siegemund
|Qualification
|4:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Elina Avanesyan vs. Sesil Karatancheva
|Qualification
|4:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Marina Melnikova vs. Greet Minnen
|Qualifying Qualification
|9:45 AM ET
|Minnen (-3000)
|Melnikova (+825)
|Kimberly Birrell vs. Eugenie Bouchard
|Qualifying Qualification
|9:45 AM ET
|Birrell (-145)
|Bouchard (+105)
|Xinyu Wang vs. Taylah Preston
|Qualifying Qualification
|9:45 AM ET
|Wang (-750)
|Preston (+425)
|Coco Vandeweghe vs. Carol Zhao
|Qualifying Qualification
|11:00 AM ET
|Vandeweghe (-140)
|Zhao (+100)
|Mara Guth vs. Jaimee Fourlis
|Qualifying Qualification
|11:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Peyton Stearns vs. Maria Timofeeva
|Qualifying Qualification
|11:00 AM ET
|Stearns (-400)
|Timofeeva (+260)
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.