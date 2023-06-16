Andrew Vaughn -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .247.

Vaughn is batting .300 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 47 of 67 games this year (70.1%) Vaughn has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).

In 13.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has driven in a run in 25 games this season (37.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .258 AVG .237 .355 OBP .306 .483 SLG .397 15 XBH 14 6 HR 3 19 RBI 22 20/13 K/BB 32/11 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings