Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, Andrew Benintendi (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 62 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .337.
- In 48 of 62 games this year (77.4%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
- In 62 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 21.0% of his games this year (13 of 62), with more than one RBI three times (4.8%).
- In 43.5% of his games this year (27 of 62), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.308
|AVG
|.228
|.390
|OBP
|.290
|.383
|SLG
|.299
|8
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|8
|20/14
|K/BB
|17/9
|5
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Woo (0-1) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.