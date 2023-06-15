You can find player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Luis Robert and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox ahead of their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Robert has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 14 walks and 35 RBI (66 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .264/.319/.532 slash line so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 14 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI (61 total hits).

He's slashed .248/.332/.431 on the year.

Vaughn takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 13 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Michael Grove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Grove Stats

The Dodgers will send Michael Grove (0-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

None of Grove's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Grove has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Grove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jun. 9 4.0 7 4 4 2 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 5.0 4 4 4 7 0 at Cubs Apr. 20 3.0 5 2 2 0 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 15 5.2 2 1 1 6 2 at Diamondbacks Apr. 9 3.1 12 9 9 4 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 90 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 34 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .335/.413/.576 slash line on the season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 40 walks and 43 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .263/.366/.529 slash line so far this year.

Betts has picked up a hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .244 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 10 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

