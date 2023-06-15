Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Thursday at Dodger Stadium against Dylan Cease, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 73 home runs.

Fueled by 200 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 288 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.353 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Cease (3-3) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

He has six quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Cease will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers - Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi

