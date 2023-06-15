Tigers vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 15
The Minnesota Twins (35-33) and Detroit Tigers (27-39) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Target Field, at 7:10 PM ET. The Twins are coming off a series victory over the Brewers, and the Tigers a series loss to the Braves.
The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (3-5, 5.86 ERA).
Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.12 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-5, 5.86 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd
- Boyd (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.86 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
- Boyd has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Boyd will look to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per outing).
- He surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his appearances in 2023.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray
- The Twins' Gray (4-1) will make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 2.12 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .232.
- He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 42nd in WHIP (1.236), and 25th in K/9 (9.5).
