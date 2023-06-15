The Minnesota Twins (35-33) and Detroit Tigers (27-39) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Target Field, at 7:10 PM ET. The Twins are coming off a series victory over the Brewers, and the Tigers a series loss to the Braves.

The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (3-5, 5.86 ERA).

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.86 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.

Boyd has one quality start under his belt this season.

Boyd will look to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per outing).

He surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his appearances in 2023.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins' Gray (4-1) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 2.12 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .232.

He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 42nd in WHIP (1.236), and 25th in K/9 (9.5).

