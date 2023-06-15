Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Twins on June 15, 2023
Carlos Correa and Spencer Torkelson are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers play at Target Field on Thursday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 57 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .235/.323/.383 on the year.
- Torkelson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 12
|3-for-6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has 44 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 25 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .250/.346/.386 on the year.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 10
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Zach McKinstry or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Gray Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Sonny Gray (4-1) for his 14th start of the season.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.236 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 3
|6.2
|10
|3
|3
|2
|0
|at Astros
|May. 29
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Giants
|May. 23
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|2
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|4.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Matthew Boyd's player props with BetMGM.
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI (48 total hits).
- He's slashing .218/.305/.423 so far this year.
- Correa hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Joey Gallo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Gallo Stats
- Joey Gallo has 27 hits with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 27 walks and 24 RBI.
- He has a .188/.324/.472 slash line on the year.
- Gallo takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Gallo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.