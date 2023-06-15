In the series opener on Thursday, June 15, Sonny Gray will toe the rubber for the Minnesota Twins (35-33) as they square off against the Detroit Tigers (27-39), who will answer with Matthew Boyd. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+170). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.12 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-5, 5.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (+170) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $27.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 26 out of the 39 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Twins have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Twins have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 21, or 36.2%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Jake Marisnick 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+300) Javier Báez 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.