How to Watch the Tigers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
The Minnesota Twins will look to Carlos Correa for continued offensive production when they square off against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.
Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 60 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .358 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.
- Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 241 (3.7 per game).
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit averages just 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Detroit has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Matthew Boyd (3-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Boyd will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Ryne Nelson
|6/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Home
|Will Vest
|Zac Gallen
|6/12/2023
|Braves
|W 6-5
|Home
|Mason Englert
|Charlie Morton
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|L 10-7
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Spencer Strider
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Dylan Dodd
|6/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Sonny Gray
|6/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Joe Ryan
|6/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Louie Varland
|6/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Louie Varland
|6/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Daniel Lynch
