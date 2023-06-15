The Minnesota Twins will look to Carlos Correa for continued offensive production when they square off against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 60 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .358 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 241 (3.7 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Detroit averages just 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Detroit has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

The Tigers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Boyd (3-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Boyd will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Home Will Vest Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Mason Englert Charlie Morton 6/14/2023 Braves L 10-7 Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Dylan Dodd 6/15/2023 Twins - Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Louie Varland 6/18/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals - Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.