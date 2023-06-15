Matthew Boyd gets the nod on the mound for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +170 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -210 +170 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-9.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Tigers are 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers). In four straight games, Detroit and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 8.6 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 21, or 36.2%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit is 6-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 35 of 66 chances this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-18 12-21 9-22 18-17 22-30 5-9

