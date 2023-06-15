Thursday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (35-33) and the Detroit Tigers (27-39) matching up at Target Field (on June 15) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Twins.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (3-5, 5.86 ERA).

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Tigers have put together a 1-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Tigers have been victorious in 21, or 36.2%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a mark of 6-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (241 total, 3.7 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule