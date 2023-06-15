Tigers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 15
Thursday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (35-33) and the Detroit Tigers (27-39) matching up at Target Field (on June 15) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Twins.
The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (3-5, 5.86 ERA).
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Tigers have put together a 1-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those games).
- The Tigers have been victorious in 21, or 36.2%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a mark of 6-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (241 total, 3.7 per game).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Matthew Boyd vs Ryne Nelson
|June 11
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Will Vest vs Zac Gallen
|June 12
|Braves
|W 6-5
|Mason Englert vs Charlie Morton
|June 14
|Braves
|L 10-7
|Reese Olson vs Spencer Strider
|June 14
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Michael Lorenzen vs Dylan Dodd
|June 15
|@ Twins
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Sonny Gray
|June 16
|@ Twins
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Joe Ryan
|June 17
|@ Twins
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Louie Varland
|June 18
|@ Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Louie Varland
|June 19
|Royals
|-
|Reese Olson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 20
|Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Daniel Lynch
