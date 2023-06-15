Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on June 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Torkelson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- In 58.5% of his games this year (38 of 65), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (24.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 65), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in 23 games this year (35.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.248
|AVG
|.223
|.365
|OBP
|.282
|.398
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|16
|29/19
|K/BB
|34/11
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 67 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Gray (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 42nd in WHIP (1.236), and 25th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.