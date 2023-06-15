The Texas Rangers will send a hot-hitting Corey Seager to the plate against the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs take the field on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh in baseball with 90 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas' .456 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .272 batting average.

Texas has the most productive offense in baseball, scoring 6.2 runs per game (415 total runs).

The Rangers have a league-best .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.198).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels' 98 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles is sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Angels' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Los Angeles has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 343.

The Angels have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Angels rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Angels have a combined WHIP of 1.338 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi will look to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Eovaldi heads into this matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Eovaldi will look to go five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 6.6 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

Ohtani (5-2) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits to the Seattle Mariners.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Ohtani has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Rays W 8-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays L 7-3 Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels L 9-6 Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels W 6-3 Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Home Patrick Sandoval Bryan Woo 6/11/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Home Griffin Canning Logan Gilbert 6/12/2023 Rangers W 9-6 Away Tyler Anderson Dane Dunning 6/13/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Away Jaime Barria Cody Bradford 6/14/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Away Reid Detmers Andrew Heaney 6/15/2023 Rangers - Away Shohei Ohtani Nathan Eovaldi 6/16/2023 Royals - Away Patrick Sandoval Brady Singer 6/17/2023 Royals - Away Griffin Canning - 6/18/2023 Royals - Away Tyler Anderson Zack Greinke 6/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jaime Barria Clayton Kershaw 6/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Reid Detmers Michael Grove

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.