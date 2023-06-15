On Thursday, Nico Hoerner (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.372) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 135th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 74.6% of his 59 games this year, with at least two hits in 32.2% of those games.

In 6.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this season (17 of 59), with more than one RBI seven times (11.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .288 AVG .270 .333 OBP .331 .417 SLG .322 8 XBH 6 4 HR 0 18 RBI 11 13/8 K/BB 17/10 9 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings