Nick Madrigal -- batting .207 with five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Wrigley Field

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .241 with three doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Madrigal has recorded a hit in 20 of 35 games this season (57.1%), including six multi-hit games (17.1%).

In 35 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Madrigal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6%.

In 31.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 .246 AVG .234 .303 OBP .294 .311 SLG .255 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 6 6/3 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

