Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter -- batting .343 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on June 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has six doubles, four home runs and six walks while batting .267.
- Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (13 of 26), with at least two hits eight times (30.8%).
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (15.4%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 15.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (34.6%), including one multi-run game.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.400
|AVG
|.100
|.423
|OBP
|.200
|.600
|SLG
|.300
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|11/2
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 42nd in WHIP (1.236), and 25th in K/9 (9.5).
