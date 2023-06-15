Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he smacked two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .250 with nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and eight walks.
- In 52.0% of his 50 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 28.0% of his games in 2023, and 8.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 22.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season (23 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|20
|.311
|AVG
|.171
|.357
|OBP
|.224
|.756
|SLG
|.400
|17
|XBH
|8
|11
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|8
|26/6
|K/BB
|29/2
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.28 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the righty threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.28, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
