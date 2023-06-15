Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Thursday, Gavin Sheets (.080 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .225.
- Sheets has recorded a hit in 26 of 50 games this season (52.0%), including four multi-hit games (8.0%).
- He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has an RBI in 12 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 50 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.200
|AVG
|.250
|.275
|OBP
|.320
|.329
|SLG
|.456
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|16/8
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.28 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.28, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
