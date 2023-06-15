Fever vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Sky (5-5) go head to head with the Indiana Fever (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The matchup airs on The U.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Sky matchup in this article.
Fever vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: The U
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Fever vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-3)
|158.5
|-155
|+135
|BetMGM
|Sky (-3.5)
|158.5
|-155
|+130
|PointsBet
|Sky (-3.5)
|158.5
|-165
|+125
Fever vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Sky have covered six times in games with a spread this season.
- The Fever have covered six times in games with a spread this year.
- Chicago has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Indiana has an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.
- In the Sky's games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of times this season.
