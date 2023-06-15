Elvis Andrus -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .195 with four doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

Andrus has had a hit in 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits six times (13.0%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In seven games this year (15.2%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 46 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .250 AVG .146 .333 OBP .228 .306 SLG .183 4 XBH 1 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 15/9 K/BB 16/6 4 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings