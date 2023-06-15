Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks while hitting .265.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 109th in slugging.
- In 59.1% of his games this season (39 of 66), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (28.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has an RBI in 20 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.307
|AVG
|.223
|.376
|OBP
|.336
|.449
|SLG
|.354
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|9
|30/14
|K/BB
|38/21
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.16 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.16), 57th in WHIP (1.430), and 41st in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
