Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Pirates on June 15, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others on the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates before their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday at Wrigley Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Marcus Stroman Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Stroman Stats
- Marcus Stroman (7-4) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 15th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Stroman has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, 1.039 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th.
Stroman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|Jun. 9
|6.2
|6
|2
|2
|5
|4
|at Padres
|Jun. 4
|6.0
|4
|1
|0
|6
|3
|vs. Rays
|May. 29
|9.0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|1
|vs. Mets
|May. 24
|8.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|at Phillies
|May. 19
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Marcus Stroman's player props with BetMGM.
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has collected 69 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .279/.332/.372 so far this year.
- Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a walk and three RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Jun. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 9
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 68 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 35 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .265/.355/.401 on the season.
- Swanson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a walk and three RBI.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 14
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 13
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has put up 69 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .286/.354/.477 on the season.
- Reynolds hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .343 with three doubles, nine walks and two RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, nine home runs, 39 walks and 24 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .265/.381/.435 on the season.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a home run, six walks and an RBI.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.