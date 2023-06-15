Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (30-37) will be eyeing a series sweep when they square off with the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) at Wrigley Field on Thursday, June 15. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +130. The over/under is 7 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (7-4, 2.42 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-5, 4.16 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 15, or 50%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Cubs have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Cubs won each of the three games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (45.8%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 5-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cubs vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Tucker Barnhart 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+320) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 5th

