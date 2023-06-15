The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs, on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB play with 74 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .393.

The Cubs are 17th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

Chicago has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (295 total runs).

The Cubs are 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' 9.3 strikeouts per game rank 25th in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago's 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.280).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman (7-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Stroman is looking to build on a fifth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Stroman will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 14 appearances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants W 4-0 Away Kyle Hendricks John Brebbia 6/11/2023 Giants L 13-3 Away Hayden Wesneski John Brebbia 6/13/2023 Pirates W 11-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luis Ortiz 6/14/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Home Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/15/2023 Pirates - Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles - Home Kyle Hendricks Cole Irvin 6/17/2023 Orioles - Home - Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles - Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/20/2023 Pirates - Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo

