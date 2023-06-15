How to Watch the Cubs vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs, on Thursday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB play with 74 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .393.
- The Cubs are 17th in MLB with a .247 batting average.
- Chicago has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (295 total runs).
- The Cubs are 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' 9.3 strikeouts per game rank 25th in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Chicago's 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.280).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Marcus Stroman (7-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Stroman is looking to build on a fifth-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Stroman will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 14 appearances this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|John Brebbia
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|L 13-3
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|John Brebbia
|6/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 11-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luis Ortiz
|6/14/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-6
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cole Irvin
|6/17/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Gibson
|6/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Dean Kremer
|6/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Rich Hill
|6/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
