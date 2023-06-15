Thursday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (30-37) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on June 15.

The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (7-4) for the Cubs and Johan Oviedo (3-5) for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Cubs are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • This season, the Cubs have been favored 30 times and won 15, or 50%, of those games.
  • Chicago has entered 10 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 5-5 in those contests.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
  • Chicago has scored 295 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 9 @ Giants W 3-2 Marcus Stroman vs Anthony DeSclafani
June 10 @ Giants W 4-0 Kyle Hendricks vs John Brebbia
June 11 @ Giants L 13-3 Hayden Wesneski vs John Brebbia
June 13 Pirates W 11-3 Jameson Taillon vs Luis Ortiz
June 14 Pirates W 10-6 Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido
June 15 Pirates - Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
June 16 Orioles - Kyle Hendricks vs Cole Irvin
June 17 Orioles - TBA vs Kyle Gibson
June 18 Orioles - Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer
June 19 @ Pirates - Drew Smyly vs Rich Hill
June 20 @ Pirates - Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo

