Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29) and the Chicago White Sox (29-39) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers taking home the win. Game time is at 10:10 PM on June 14.

The Dodgers will call on Clayton Kershaw (8-4) against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (3-4).

White Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

White Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (two of those contests had a runline.

The White Sox have been victorious in 11, or 29.7%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +225.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 30.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (280 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Schedule