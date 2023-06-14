The Chicago Cubs, led by Trey Mancini (.133 on-base percentage in past 10 games), take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .234 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

In 55.6% of his games this season (30 of 54), Mancini has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (7.4%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

Mancini has had an RBI in 13 games this season (24.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 15 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .264 AVG .205 .340 OBP .260 .402 SLG .284 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 11 RBI 9 27/9 K/BB 29/7 0 SB 0

