Spencer Strider will take the hill for the Atlanta Braves (40-26) on Wednesday, June 14 versus the Detroit Tigers (27-37), who will answer with Michael Lorenzen. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +190. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-3, 3.75 ERA)

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 34 (60.7%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 6-3 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (37.5%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won four of 10 games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

