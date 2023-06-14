Wednesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (40-26) versus the Detroit Tigers (27-37) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 14.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.75 ERA).

Tigers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-9.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have a 1-3-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Tigers have been victorious in 21, or 37.5%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (229 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Tigers Schedule