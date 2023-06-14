Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Patrick Wisdom, carrying a .065 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago with 36 hits, batting .198 this season with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 155th in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Wisdom has gotten a hit in 25 of 55 games this season (45.5%), including nine multi-hit games (16.4%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 23.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season (24 of 55), with two or more runs six times (10.9%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|.152
|AVG
|.233
|.264
|OBP
|.307
|.430
|SLG
|.505
|8
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|15
|31/12
|K/BB
|48/10
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
