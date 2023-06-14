The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (hitting .143 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .156 with six doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Maton has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (10.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has driven home a run in 15 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 19 games this year (31.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .119 AVG .191 .257 OBP .301 .190 SLG .393 4 XBH 8 1 HR 5 9 RBI 14 26/15 K/BB 28/13 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings