The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (hitting .143 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is hitting .156 with six doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.
  • Maton has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (10.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maton has driven home a run in 15 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (31.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 31
.119 AVG .191
.257 OBP .301
.190 SLG .393
4 XBH 8
1 HR 5
9 RBI 14
26/15 K/BB 28/13
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 66 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Strider (6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.91), 15th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8).
