Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .245 with three doubles, a triple and five walks.
- Madrigal has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 34 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In six games this season (17.6%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.254
|AVG
|.234
|.290
|OBP
|.294
|.322
|SLG
|.255
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|6
|5/1
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
