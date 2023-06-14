Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Cabrera and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (120 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .215 with seven doubles and 12 walks.
- In 54.5% of his games this year (18 of 33), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 33 games this year.
- In six games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 33 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.235
|AVG
|.196
|.322
|OBP
|.262
|.314
|SLG
|.250
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|14/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Strider (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.91), 15th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8).
