Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees (39-29) and the New York Mets (31-36) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-3) to the mound, while Gerrit Cole (7-1) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mets Performance Insights

The Mets have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mets and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mets are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 24, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Mets have a record of 25-21, a 54.3% win rate, when they're favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Mets.

The Mets rank 17th in the league with 296 total runs scored this season.

The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Yankees' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those games).

The Yankees have come away with 10 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 10 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for the Yankees is the No. 12 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (311 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 8 @ Braves L 13-10 Justin Verlander vs Spencer Strider June 9 @ Pirates L 14-7 Tylor Megill vs Rich Hill June 10 @ Pirates W 5-1 Kodai Senga vs Johan Oviedo June 11 @ Pirates L 2-1 Carlos Carrasco vs Mitch Keller June 13 Yankees L 7-6 Max Scherzer vs Luis Severino June 14 Yankees - Justin Verlander vs Gerrit Cole June 16 Cardinals - Tylor Megill vs Miles Mikolas June 17 Cardinals - Kodai Senga vs Adam Wainwright June 18 Cardinals - Carlos Carrasco vs Matthew Liberatore June 19 @ Astros - Max Scherzer vs Framber Valdez June 20 @ Astros - Justin Verlander vs Ronel Blanco

Yankees Schedule