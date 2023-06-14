After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

  • Marisnick is hitting .207 with a double and two walks.
  • This year, Marisnick has posted at least one hit in four of 11 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.
  • Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.333 AVG .083
.333 OBP .214
.400 SLG .083
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
3/0 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
  • The Braves surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
  • Strider (6-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 38th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14.8 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
