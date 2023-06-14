Jake Burger -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on June 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .245 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and eight walks.

In 51.0% of his games this season (25 of 49), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (26.5%), homering in 7.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 34.7% of his games this year, Burger has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (20.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22 of 49 games (44.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 19 .311 AVG .154 .357 OBP .211 .756 SLG .308 17 XBH 6 11 HR 2 27 RBI 5 26/6 K/BB 28/2 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings