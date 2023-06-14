Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Burger -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on June 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .245 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and eight walks.
- In 51.0% of his games this season (25 of 49), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (26.5%), homering in 7.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Burger has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (20.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 49 games (44.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|19
|.311
|AVG
|.154
|.357
|OBP
|.211
|.756
|SLG
|.308
|17
|XBH
|6
|11
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|28/2
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 81 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kershaw (8-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.95), 16th in WHIP (1.087), and fourth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
