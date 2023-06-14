On Wednesday, Elvis Andrus (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .197 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

In 23 of 45 games this season (51.1%) Andrus has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 45 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (15.6%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 45 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .250 AVG .150 .333 OBP .216 .306 SLG .188 4 XBH 1 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 15/9 K/BB 16/4 4 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings