Wednesday, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 8 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-4.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has six doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .257.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 26 of 35 games this year (74.3%), including six multi-hit games (17.1%).

He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 48.6% of his games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 games this year (48.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .321 AVG .172 .357 OBP .262 .462 SLG .397 5 XBH 7 3 HR 3 14 RBI 10 17/5 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings