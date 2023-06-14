Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others in the Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Smyly Stats

Drew Smyly (5-4) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

The 34-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 30th, 1.144 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jun. 8 6.0 7 3 2 4 3 at Padres Jun. 3 5.2 7 3 3 4 3 vs. Reds May. 28 4.2 7 5 5 2 2 vs. Mets May. 23 5.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Astros May. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 18 walks and 29 RBI (68 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.335/.376 on the year.

Hoerner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a walk and three RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 13 1-for-4 3 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jun. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 2-for-2 0 0 2 2 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 65 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .257/.347/.395 slash line on the year.

Swanson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a walk and an RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 25 walks and 38 RBI (66 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .280/.349/.470 slash line so far this season.

Reynolds will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .265 with two doubles, nine walks and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 15 walks and 28 RBI (64 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .261/.303/.412 on the season.

Hayes has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .455 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 5-for-5 3 0 4 7 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0

