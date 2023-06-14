Drew Smyly starts for the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 17th in baseball with 74 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago ranks 20th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (285 total).

The Cubs are 13th in MLB with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago's 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Smyly (5-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Smyly is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the season.

Smyly will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Angels L 3-1 Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants W 4-0 Away Kyle Hendricks John Brebbia 6/11/2023 Giants L 13-3 Away Hayden Wesneski John Brebbia 6/13/2023 Pirates W 11-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luis Ortiz 6/14/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Smyly - 6/15/2023 Pirates - Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles - Home Kyle Hendricks - 6/17/2023 Orioles - Home - Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles - Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Rich Hill

