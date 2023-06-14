Wednesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (29-37) and Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on June 14.

The Cubs will give the ball to Drew Smyly (5-4), while the Pirates' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Cubs are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Cubs have won 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has a record of 4-7 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 285 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

