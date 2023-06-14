The Indianapolis Colts at the moment have the 23rd-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Colts games went over the point total.

Indianapolis averaged 311.6 yards per game on offense last season (27th in NFL), and it ranked 15th on the other side of the ball with 334 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Colts won only two games at home and two on the road.

Indianapolis won just one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

On the ground, Jonathan Taylor had four touchdowns and 861 yards (78.3 per game) last year.

Also, Taylor had 28 catches for 143 yards and zero touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.

In the Bills' passing game a season ago, Isaiah McKenzie scored four TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 423 yards (28.2 per game).

In the passing game, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped lead the way with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3000 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +5000 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +12500 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

